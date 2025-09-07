Winston (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders but will serve as the emergency quarterback, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Winston entered training camp competing against rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart for the QB2 job behind Russell Wilson. Winston lost that battle and will start the season as the emergency third-string quarterback, meaning he'll only play in Washington if both Wilson and Dart were to be sidelined. Winston signed with the Giants in March after starting in seven of 12 regular-season games with the Browns in 2024, when he completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.