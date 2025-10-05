Giants' Jameis Winston: Emergency QB for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winston (coach's decision) is inactive but available as the Giants' emergency third quarterback for Sunday's contest at New Orleans, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
For a fifth straight game to begin the season, Winston is New York's contingency in the event both Jaxson Dart and Russell Wilson make early departures. Winston has yet to log a play in such a role.
