Winston (coach's decision) is inactive but available as the Giants' emergency third quarterback for Sunday's contest at New Orleans, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

For a fifth straight game to begin the season, Winston is New York's contingency in the event both Jaxson Dart and Russell Wilson make early departures. Winston has yet to log a play in such a role.

