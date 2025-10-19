default-cbs-image
Winston (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Giants' emergency third quarterback for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Winston will once again serve as the Giants' emergency quarterback, meaning he'll only see the field Week 7 if both Jaxson Dart and Russell Wilson were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.

