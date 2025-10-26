default-cbs-image
Winston (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Giants' emergency third quarterback for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Winston will once again serve as the Giants' emergency quarterback. He'll only see the field Week 8 if both Jaxson Dart and Russell Wilson leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.

