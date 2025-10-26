Giants' Jameis Winston: Emergency QB for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winston (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Giants' emergency third quarterback for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Winston will once again serve as the Giants' emergency quarterback. He'll only see the field Week 8 if both Jaxson Dart and Russell Wilson leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
More News
-
Giants' Jameis Winston: Emergency QB for Week 7•
-
Giants' Jameis Winston: Operating as No. 3 QB in Week 6•
-
Giants' Jameis Winston: Emergency QB for Week 5•
-
Giants' Jameis Winston: Serving as emergency third QB•
-
Giants' Jameis Winston: Emergency QB vs. Kansas City•
-
Giants' Jameis Winston: Again serving as emergency QB•