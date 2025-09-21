Giants' Jameis Winston: Emergency QB vs. Kansas City
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winston (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Giants' emergency third quarterback against the Chiefs on Sunday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Winston will be the Giants' emergency QB for a third consecutive week while Daxson Dart serves as the backup behind Russell Wilson. Winston is not allowed to play Sunday unless Wilson and Dart were both removed from the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
