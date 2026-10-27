Winston turned four carries into four yards and a touchdown during the Giants' 27-21 overtime win over the Texans on Sunday.

The Giants turned to J.J. McCarthy to serve as the starting quarterback for Week 7 after Winston filled in that role in each of the four prior games. McCarthy looked more poised in the pocket, but all four of the Giants' touchdowns came on the ground, with Winston finding the end zone on a designed QB sneak late in the second quarter. That figures to be the veteran's role moving forward unless McCarthy were to miss time.