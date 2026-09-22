Winston replaced Jaxson Dart (knee) with 9:51 remaining in the first quarter of Monday night's 28-6 loss to the Rams and completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while rushing twice for one yard.

Winston has enjoyed ample success in the past taking over for injured or demoted teammates, but Monday night was far from such an example. The veteran signal-caller consistently struggled against an invigorated Rams defense, taking two sacks and frequently working under duress. Winston's accuracy was also at a low point, and his one interception came in the end zone on a pass intended for Malik Nabers. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports Dart has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL, so despite Monday night's struggles, Winston could be in line for at least one start in a Week 3 home matchup against the Titans on Sunday.