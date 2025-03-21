Winston and the Giants are finalizing a two-year, $8 million contract, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Per Schultz, the contract could be worth up to $16 million with incentives. Winston stepped into a starting role for the Browns last season after Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles, and he finished the campaign with 2,121 passing yards on a 61 percent completion rate and a 13:12 TD:INT over 12 contests while adding 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. For the time being, Winston looks to be in line for a starting role with New York, though the team could still pursue another quarterback in free agency or the draft given Tommy DeVito is the only other QB currently under contract. If Winston does land the starting role, he'll have one of the league's most talented young wideouts in Malik Nabers to throw the ball to, though turnovers have frequently been a flaw in Winston's game as evidenced by his 154:111 TD:INT over 105 regular-season contests. Winston missed the end of the 2024 regular season with a right shoulder injury, but that no longer seems to be a concern considering the Giants' willingness to hand him a potentially central role from the outset of the 2025 campaign.