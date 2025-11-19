With Jaxson Dart (concussion) "trending to play" against the Lions on Sunday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Winston is expected to serve as the Giants' No. 2 quarterback in Week 12.

Winston took over the starting role for this past Sunday's loss to Green Bay and did fine, completing 19 of 29 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. However, there was never any doubt that Dart would resume starting duties when ready, and he appears to be in line to return against Detroit after returning to practice (albeit in a non-contact capacity) Wednesday. The rookie signal-caller remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, however, and in the unlikely event he's unable to be cleared by Sunday, Winston would be in line for another start.