Giants' Jameis Winston: Listed as QB3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winston is listed as the Giants' QB3 on the team's unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's Week 1 game against the Commanders, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Winston spent the entirety of training camp and the preseason listed as the team's QB2 behind Russell Wilson, but rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart had an impeccable preseason and has now leapfrogged the veteran as Wilson's top backup. Winston will now likely be inactive for Week 1.
