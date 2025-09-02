Winston is listed as the Giants' QB3 on the team's unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's Week 1 game against the Commanders, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Winston spent the entirety of training camp and the preseason listed as the team's QB2 behind Russell Wilson, but rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart had an impeccable preseason and has now leapfrogged the veteran as Wilson's top backup. Winston will now likely be inactive for Week 1.