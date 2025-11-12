Giants interim coach Mike Kafka said Wednesday that Winston will start Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Winston has overtaken Russell Wilson as the No. 2 quarterback in New York, and he'll officially start versus Green Bay in Week 11 with Jaxson Dart (concussion) still working his way through the NFL's protocol for brain injuries. Last season, Winston started seven games with the Browns (12 appearances) and compiled 2,121 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's spent the 2025 campaign so far operating as the Giants' emergency No. 3 quarterback.