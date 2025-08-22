Winston completed four of eight passes for 47 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, in Thursday's 42-10 preseason win over New England.

He was again outplayed by Jaxson Dart, who was the second-string QB throughout most of training camp and the preseason. Fourth-stringer Tommy DeVito also showed well Thursday night, throwing three TD passes, which could set the stage for the Giants to drum up trade interest in either Winston or DeVito. If Winston stays with the Giants, he'll merely be their No. 3 QB behind Russell Wilson and Dart.