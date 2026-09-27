Winston completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards in Sunday's 12-7 win over Tennessee. He added 14 rushing yards on two carries.

The 32-year-old quarterback was getting his first start in place of Jaxson Dart (knee), but Winston wasn't asked to do very much as the Giants leaned on their backfield and their defense. To his credit, Winston did avoid committing any turnovers, which may be all coach John Harbaugh needs from him. Winston will look for opportunities to be more productive at home in Week 4 against the Cardinals.