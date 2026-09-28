Head coach John Harbaugh reaffirmed that Winston is the Giants' starting quarterback after the team acquired J.J. McCarthy from the Vikings on Monday, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

While stepping in for the injured Jaxson Dart (knee) in Week 3, Winston threw for just 118 yards on 22 pass attempts in adverse weather conditions during the Giants' 12-7 win over the Titans. Despite his pedestrian numbers, Winston played turnover-free football, and that performance looks as though it will give him some job security even after the Giants added McCarthy, a 2024 first-round draft pick, to their quarterback room. Even though Dart is likely out for the season, Winston will still likely need to limit mistakes and keep the Giants competitive in his future starts in order to ward off McCarthy from supplanting him on the depth chart. Next up for Winston and the Giants is a home date versus the 1-2 Cardinals this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.