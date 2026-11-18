Winston carried twice for one yard in Thursday's 24-21 loss to the Commanders.

J.J. McCarthy made his third consecutive start for the Giants, but Winston continued to get sprinkled into the game plan during short-yardage situations. He extended a second-quarter drive that culminated in a Cam Skattebo touchdown by gaining a yard on a fourth-and-1 play, but Winston was dropped for no gain on a third-and-1 run in the fourth quarter that resulted in a Giants punt. The Giants may continue to turn to Winston for quarterback sneaks in future weeks in an effort to limit the wear and tear on McCarthy.