Winston completed 19 of 29 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding three rushes for 10 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 27-20 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Called on over Russell Wilson for a Week 11 spot start in place of Jaxson Dart (concussion), Winston delivered a competent performance and had the Giants in contention for an upset until throwing a late end-zone interception that appeared to be caused by the intended receiver cutting his route short. Winston otherwise displayed virtually no rust despite not having played all season prior to Sunday, and he connected with six different targets overall. Dart may be ready to return for next Sunday's Week 12 road showdown against the Lions, but Winston would step in again should the rookie need another week to clear concussion protocol.