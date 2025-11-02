default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Winston (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Winston would need Jaxson Dart and Russell Wilson to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection to have a chance to enter. The former No. 1 overall pick has yet to appear in a game this season.

More News