Winston and Jaxson Dart split second-team reps Thursday in 11-on-11s, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Reports from OTAs suggested Dart was typically the second QB through the rotation, behind starter Russell Wilson and ahead of Winston. It sounds like the second-team split was closer to 50/50 on Thursday, perhaps hinting at an even competition for the QB2 job. Winston signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Giants in late March, a few days before they signed Wilson and about five weeks before they drafted Dart. Winston's contract includes $5.25 million guaranteed, so the Giants might try to trade him if Dart looks ready to back up Wilson by Week 1.