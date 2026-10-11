Winston completed 33 of 54 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 27-27 tie against the Commanders. He also rushed five times for 27 yards and lost a fumble.

The Giants struggled on the ground for most of the game and played from behind after Washington scored a touchdown two minutes into the game, so Winston racked up impressive volume, including 20 targets to Malik Nabers and 13 to Isaiah Likely, who had 11 catches apiece for a combined 215 yards and three touchdowns. Winston connected with Likely from three yards out in the third quarter before throwing a 17-yard touchdown apiece to Likely and Nabers in the fourth quarter as the Giants came back from a 19-6 second-half deficit. Both teams had a chance to win it in OT, but the Giants had a missed field goal and fumble in field-goal range, while Washington countered with a time-management snafu in the final seconds that resulted in a tie, which brings New York's record to 3-1-1 ahead of a Week 6 home game against the Saints.