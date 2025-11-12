Winston is expected to draw the start at QB for the Giants against the Packers on Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Jaxson Dart -- who is in the NFL's concussion protocol in advance of Wednesday's practice -- seems unlikely to play this weekend, and if he's sidelined, Winston rather than Russell Wilson would be in line to draw the start against Green Bay. Winston thus represents an option for those in QB-friendly fantasy formats, or who are otherwise in need of signal-caller depth ahead of Week 11 action.