Winston completed 18 of 36 passes for 366 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions. He added four rushing attempts for 13 yards and had a 33-yard touchdown reception.

Winston capped the opening drive with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson on a flea flicker and led the Giants to their first 10-point lead after the first quarter since Week 9 of 2020. Winston restored the 10-point lead by making it 17-7 with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins in the second quarter. The Giants' offense cooled off in the second half until Winston broke out of a tackle attempt to score a 33-yard receiving touchdown thrown by Gunner Olszewski on a trick play with 12:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. Winston was picked off on the following possession as the Lions scored the game's final 17 points to stymie the Giants' upset bid. Despite providing a spark with his athleticism and aggressive approach, Winston has lost both of his starts, so he'll likely cede the Week 13 starting role to Jaxson Dart (concussion) if Dart clears concussion protocol in time to face the Patriots on Monday Night Football.