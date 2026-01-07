Giants' Jameis Winston: Used sparingly in 2025-26
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winston completed 37 of 66 pass attempts for 567 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions over three games during the 2025-26 regular season. He added seven rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown.
Winston signed with New York in March, but the team then inked Russell Wilson a few days later and drafted Jaxson Dart in April's NFL Draft, reducing the significance of Winston's signing considerably. The veteran QB did end up making a pair of starts after Wilson was demoted and Dart was sidelined by a concussion, but Winston didn't do much to impress as a passer in those opportunities, and he completed the campaign in a backup role. Winston's contract was a two-year deal, so he could return as Dart's backup next season.
More News
-
Giants' Jameis Winston: Back to backup role•
-
Giants' Jameis Winston: Two TD passes, TD catch in OT loss•
-
Giants' Jameis Winston: Making second straight start•
-
Giants' Jameis Winston: Likely set for No. 2 QB role Sunday•
-
Giants' Jameis Winston: Serviceable in spot start•
-
Giants' Jameis Winston: Named starter for Week 11•