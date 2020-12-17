The Giants placed Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after he was identified as a close contact of an individual who tested positive for the virus.

Due to the timing of his move to the list, Bradberry won't be available for Sunday's game against the Browns, though he could be activated as soon as Monday if he continues to test negative and exhibits no symptoms of the virus. The Giants noted that Bradberry wasn't infected by an individual within the organization, suggesting his move to the reserve/COVID-19 list is unrelated to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's recent positive test. In any case, Bradberry's absence for Week 15 is a critical blow to the playoff-hopeful Giants, who are now perilously thin in the secondary. Isaac Yiadom is the lone healthy cornerback on the 53-man roster, so expect the Giants to call up Quincy Wilson and Jarren Williams from the practice squad to add depth at the position.