Bradberry notched 54 tackles (44 solo), 18 defended passes, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 15 games in 2020.

Bradberry's presence as one of the league's few true shutdown cornerbacks played an enormous role in the rise of New York's secondary down the stretch in 2020, though his style of play doesn't lend itself to massive fantasy numbers. He played 100 percent of defensive snaps during 12 of 15 contests in his first season with the Giants, and he remains under contract with the team through 2023. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2020 for his quality of play.