Bradberry recorded four solo tackles, an interception and four passes defensed in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bears.
Bradberry's interception was a spectacular one, as he ripped the ball out of Allen Robinson's hands along the sidelines having never located the ball in the air. The Giants will take on the 49ers and their struggling passing attack in Week 3.
