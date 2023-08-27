Robinson rushed 10 times for 55 yards (no targets) in Saturday's 32-24 preseason loss to the Jets.

Robinson was the second back to enter Saturday's exhibition with starter Saquon Barkley and primary backup Matt Breida sitting this one out. Jashaun Corbin started ahead of the veteran and scored the Giants' lone rushing touchdown Saturday. Robinson is currently one of several backs vying for one of New York's final roster spots ahead of the regular-season opener against the Cowboys on Sept. 10.