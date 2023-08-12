Robinson rushed six times for nine yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Friday's 21-16 preseason loss to the Lions.

With starter Saquon Barkley resting, Robinson was the second running back into the game after Matt Breida. Robinson's inability to find any running room in this one won't quell concerns that his ability has been permanently diminished by the Achilles tear he suffered late in the 2021 season. He averaged just 2.9 yards per carry after being traded from the Jaguars to the Jets last season and was waived by New England three months after signing with the Patriots in the offseason. Robinson's fighting an uphill battle to earn a roster spot with the Giants.