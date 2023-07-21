Robinson (undisclosed) plans to sign with the Giants on Friday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Robinson presumably has to pass a physical before the deal is completed. The undrafted product out of Illinois State started 27 of 28 games for Jacksonville prior to tearing his Achilles late in Dec. 2021. He returned for Week 1 of 2022 and was productive through three games, totaling 263 yards and four scores, but he struggled after that and was eventually traded to the Jets. Robinson was a nonfactor for the Jets, but he still landed a two-year deal with the Patriots in March, only to be let go three months later. Nonetheless, Robinson is still only 25 years old and will have a chance to compete during training camp for a spot in the Giants' running back room, which could be in flux if Saquon Barkley opts not to join the team before Week 1.