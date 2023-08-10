Robinson (undisclosed) participated in Thursday's practice, Matt Citak of the Giants' official website reports.
Robinson was cut by New England earlier in the offseason after being unable to stay healthy for spring practices. Injuries have sapped Robinson of his explosiveness, but he landed with the G-Men in late July and will compete for a backup job behind Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida and presumably rookie Eric Gray.
