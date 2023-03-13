site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Jamie Gillan: Re-signs with Big Blue
RotoWire Staff
The Giants and Gillan agreed a on a two-year, $4 million deal Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Gillan signed a one-year deal with the Giants in February of 2022 after being released by the Browns in December of 2021. He averaged a career-high 46.8 yards per punt in 2022.
