Gillan was a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to a left groin injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gillan sustained the injury at some point during this past Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Saints. In addition to punting five times for 238 yards in the loss, Gillan took over as the Giants' kickoff man and placekicker when Randy Bullock (hamstring) went down with an injury in the first quarter. Gillan proceeded to convert on his lone field-goal attempt (from 40 yards out), but he's expected to be limited exclusively to punting duties Monday in Philadelphia, provided he can overcome his groin injury. The Giants placed Bullock on injured reserve Thursday, but Cade York is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the team's kicker for the final three games of the season.