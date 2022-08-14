Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Sunday that Douglas (ankle) will likely be sidelined for at least a week, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Douglas limped off the field with an apparent ankle injury during the first half of Thursday's preseason game. While the extent of the issue remains unclear, the 30-year-old will likely remain sidelined for at least a week. Any extended absence will make it extremely difficult for the veteran offensive lineman to make the Giants' initial 53-man roster.