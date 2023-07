Crowder (calf) will come off the active/non-football injury list Sunday according to head coach Brian Daboll, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Crowder started camp on the NFI list, but he'll now be able to practice with the team. After an injury-plagued 2022 season, which saw him only compete in four games, Crowder will work to earn a role in the Giants' receiving corps. While also having a bounce-back season with his new squad.