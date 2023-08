The Giants are planning to release Crowder on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Crowder hasn't had much luck since departing the Jets where he was a steady producer for several years. After a broken ankle limited him to just four games with the Bills in 2022, he has spent a portion of the 2023 training camp with the Giants limited by a calf injury. Assuming he does end up being released, the veteran wideout will likely work to pursue a new opportunity.