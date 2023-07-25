The Giants placed Crowder (calf) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This would seem to suggest Crowder injured his calf while away from the team sometime between spring work and the start of training camp. He can be activated at any time. Crowder broke his ankle in Week 4 of last season with the Bills and missed the rest of the year. He inked a one-year deal with the Giants earlier in the offseason and is competing for a roster spot, so the veteran slot man needs to get healthy.