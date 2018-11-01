Giants' Jamon Brown: Claimed by Giants
Brown was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday.
The Rams waived Brown on Tuesday in order to make room for Dante Fowler, though Brown wasn't without a team for long, as the Giants -- who are desperate for offensive line help -- snagged him. He'll likely be a depth option for New York.
