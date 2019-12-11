Jenkins won't practice Wednesday as he receives treatment on his ankle, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Jenkins cleared concussion protocol to suit up in this past Monday's loss to the Eagles, playing 99 percent of defensive snaps and recording six tackles. There's no indication that the 31-year-old is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, and his practice status for the rest of the week should shed more light on the severity.