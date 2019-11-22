Play

Jenkins cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol Friday.

Jenkins is set to draw his usual start at cornerback across from Deandre Baker against the Bears on Sunday. With Sterling Shepard and Nate Solder also having managed to clear the league's protocol for head injuries, the Giants will benefit from the return of multiple starters Week 12.

