Jenkins (ankle) could miss a few games, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins injured his ankle on his league leading second pick-six in Thursday's Thanksgiving loss to the Redskins. He was subsequently seen in a walking boot following the game, and described the injury was described as "painful" Friday. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie would likely start at cornerback in his place if he does indeed miss some time.

