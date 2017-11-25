Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Could miss some time
Jenkins (ankle) could miss a few games, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Jenkins injured his ankle on his league leading second pick-six in Thursday's Thanksgiving loss to the Redskins. He was subsequently seen in a walking boot following the game, and described the injury was described as "painful" Friday. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie would likely start at cornerback in his place if he does indeed miss some time.
