Jenkins (ankle) will meet with doctors Monday and could require season-ending surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins was spotted in a walking boot following the Giants' loss to the Redskins on Thursday after aggravating the ankle injury that has been bothering him for the better part of two months. Though he's only missed two games this season -- one of which was due to a team-imposed suspension -- Jenkins' play has been impacted by the injury, which compromises his ability to cut and change direction. Even if Jenkins opts to forgo surgery and play the Giants' final five games of the season, he'll likely require surgery for the ankle at some point during the offseason.