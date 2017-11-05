Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Expected back in Week 10
Jenkins (suspension) is expected to be back for Week 10's game against the 49ers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
It seems that Jenkins' suspension will be just one game, as he still is a critical part of the Giants' secondary. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will still get the start Sunday against the Rams, but he'll likely be slotted back to the No. 3 corner role once Jenkins returns.
