Jenkins (ankle/hand) is expected to return for Week 3's matchup with the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins was inactive Monday after practicing all week after pregame tests showed that the cornerback wasn't healthy enough to play. The good news now is that his injury appears to have been a minor one. The Giants should give a more detailed update on Week 3's injury report Wednesday, but the expectation is that Jenkins should be ready to go against Philadelphia on Sunday.