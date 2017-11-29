Jenkins, who was placed on injured reserve after undergoing ankle surgery earlier Wednesday in Charlotte, will face a three-month recovery timetable, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That puts Jenkins on track to enter the Giants' offseason program at full strength heading into the third year of his five-year, $62.5 million pact with New York. Though his solid coverage skills in 2016 keyed the Giants' defensive turnaround, Jenkins regressed in his second season with the team while playing through the ankle injury the past two months and missing one game due to a team-imposed suspension. He'll wrap up the campaign with 31 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble and two touchdowns across nine contests.