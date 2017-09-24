Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Game-time call Sunday
Jenkins (ankle) will be a game-time decision Sunday for the Giants' Week 3 tilt with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Giants listed Jenkins as questionable Friday after he turned in a limited practice, which followed two straight days on the sideline to begin the week. It seems apparent that he's not 100 percent healthy heading into the weekend, but if his mobility and ability to change direction isn't too compromised when he tests things out on the field Sunday, Jenkins likely will receive clearance to play.
