Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Hauls in first pick of season
Jenkins recorded his first interception of the season in Sunday night's win over the Broncos.
Jenkins took the pick 43-yards to the house. The play came just before halftime to give the Giants a two touchdown advantage. The 28-year-old cornerback was on the field for 78 defensive snaps (96.0 percent).
More News
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Full practice participant Thursday•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Will play Week 3•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Listed as questionable•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Expected to return Week 3•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...