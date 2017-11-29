Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Headed to injured reserve
Jenkins (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jenkins will undergo surgery on his ankle, which has been bothering him for about two months.
Jenkins becomes the 18th Giants player to land on IR and second cornerback in three days after Donte Deayon (forearm) was shut down for the season Monday. After turning in an impressive inaugural campaign with the Giants in 2016, Jenkins' coverage suffered while he battled the injury for most of the season, though he still managed three interceptions and nine pass breakups in nine games. His absence the rest of the way should translate to more snaps for the likes of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Ross Cockrell and Eli Apple.
