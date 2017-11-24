Jenkins was seen in a walking boot following the Giants' 20-10 Thanksgiving loss to the Redskins, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins injured his foot on an interception he returned for a touchdown during the third quarter. He is the first player in the league to log two pick-sixes this season. The 29-year-old has now recorded interceptions in two consecutive games, and his season total is up to three. However, his status for next week's game against he Raiders remains uncertain until the team provides more clarity on his injury.