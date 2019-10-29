Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Interception in loss
Jenkins recorded three tackles, all solo, an interception and a pass defensed across 63 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Jenkins snagged his fourth interception of the season, which matches a season-high dating back to his rookie season in 2012. There have been trade rumors floating around that include Jenkins name, but for now the veteran will shift his focus to Monday's showdown with the Cowboys.
