Jenkins recorded five tackles (four solo), one pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Jenkins had a crucial interception late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest that set up the Giants for a go ahead score. The Jackrabbit now has 31 tackles (27 solo), seven pass defensed and two interceptions on the year. He'll have a quick turnaround this week as he faces off against Kirk Cousins and the Redskins' passing attack Thanksgiving night.