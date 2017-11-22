Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Interception in win
Jenkins recorded five tackles (four solo), one pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.
Jenkins had a crucial interception late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest that set up the Giants for a go ahead score. The Jackrabbit now has 31 tackles (27 solo), seven pass defensed and two interceptions on the year. He'll have a quick turnaround this week as he faces off against Kirk Cousins and the Redskins' passing attack Thanksgiving night.
More News
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Expected back in Week 10•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Suspended indefinitely•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Hauls in first pick of season•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Full practice participant Thursday•
-
Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Will play Week 3•
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...