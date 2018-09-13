Jenkins exited Thursday's practice due to what the Giants labeled as a family situation, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.

The Giants haven't provided any additional details on the matter, so it's uncertain if the cornerback will rejoin the team for practice Friday or travel to Texas ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. After a disappointing 2017 campaign that ended in late November when he required ankle surgery, Jenkins opened the current season on a promising note. He finished the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Jaguars with seven tackles, an interception and an additional pass breakup.

